Controversy in Congress: Trump's Tax-Cut Bill Sparks Economic Debate

The Congressional Budget Office estimates President Trump's tax-cut and spending bill could increase the national debt by $2.4 trillion. The bill extends 2017 tax cuts and cancels Biden's green-energy incentives. Critics argue it benefits the wealthy; it's still pending in the Senate, facing internal GOP conflicts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-06-2025 01:37 IST | Created: 05-06-2025 01:37 IST
The nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office (CBO) has raised concerns regarding President Donald Trump's latest tax-cut and spending bill. According to estimates, the bill could result in an increase of approximately $2.4 trillion to the national debt.

This assessment comes amid backlash from key figures like Elon Musk and ongoing internal debates among Republicans. Critics argue the bill, which extends 2017 tax cuts and removes key green-energy initiatives, disproportionately favors the wealthy at the expense of working-class Americans. Meanwhile, Democrats express serious concerns over the potential for millions losing their health insurance coverage.

The proposal has sparked significant controversy in Congress as it moves to the Senate, where the Republican majority is negotiating potential changes. Internal party divisions further complicate the legislative process as leaders aim to balance deficit concerns with policy goals.

