Overcrowding Woes: Jalna Hospital Under Investigation

A probe has been started at a district government hospital in Jalna, Maharashtra, after a viral video revealed a patient lying on the floor due to overcrowding. The video highlighted inadequate facilities at the hospital. Authorities have instructed staff to prevent such occurrences and will take necessary actions.

  • India

The district government hospital in Jalna, Maharashtra, is under scrutiny after a viral video showed a patient lying on the floor due to a lack of available beds. The 200-bed facility faces criticism for its overcrowding and insufficient amenities.

According to a relative identified as Suresh Yewale, the patient was forced to receive IV fluids while lying on a mattress on the floor after being admitted with injuries from a road accident. The hospital's inability to provide adequate care has raised public concern.

Additional Civil Surgeon Dr. Rajendra Gadekar confirmed that an investigation has been launched to address the issue. He stated that staff have been directed to ensure no patient is left on the floor and that a cot should be arranged if beds are unavailable. Authorities are committed to hold those responsible accountable.

