Miracle Birth: Woman Delivers Healthy Baby in Private Hospital After Government Denial

The Hazaribag district administration is investigating an incident where a woman in labor was reportedly denied admission to a government hospital. Hospital nurses allegedly declared her baby deceased in the womb. However, she later birthed a healthy boy at a private medical facility.

Manisha Devi, alongside her husband Vinod Sao, reportedly traveled 120 kilometers from Chalkusha Block to Sheikh Bhikhari Medical College and Hospital in Hazaribag. The hospital staff cited low hemoglobin levels and claimed the fetus was already dead. Undeterred, Sao drove her to a private clinic where she successfully gave birth.

Deputy Commissioner Shashi Prakash Singh has ordered an inquiry, emphasizing that government hospitals should deliver quality care at low costs. Dr. Pravin Kumar, from the private hospital, confirmed the mother and child are both healthy post a series of satisfactory medical tests.

(With inputs from agencies.)