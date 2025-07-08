Left Menu

Delhi Health Minister Unveils Major Healthcare Expansion Plan

Delhi's Health Minister, Pankaj Singh, announces plans to install 55 dialysis units, open a model diagnostic lab, and launch an AYUSH-based mental wellness center at Burari Hospital to enhance the city's healthcare services. The initiatives aim for quality, accessible, and affordable care for all residents.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-07-2025 22:49 IST | Created: 08-07-2025 22:49 IST
On Tuesday, Delhi Health Minister Pankaj Singh revealed a comprehensive plan aimed at boosting the city's healthcare infrastructure. Key initiatives include the installation of 55 dialysis units at Burari Hospital, a model diagnostic laboratory, and a new AYUSH-based center for mental and wellness care.

During a review meeting, Singh emphasized the government's 'war-footing' approach to ensuring accessible, high-quality medical services for Delhi's residents. The dialysis units are poised to dramatically improve nephrology care in North Delhi, significantly lowering patient wait times.

The government also plans to inaugurate a model diagnostic laboratory capable of conducting 118 essential tests by next month. Additionally, a new Mental and Wellness Centre focusing on holistic Indian healing practices will launch at Burari Hospital, targeting mental health issues such as anxiety and depression.

(With inputs from agencies.)

