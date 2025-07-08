Delhi Health Minister Unveils Major Healthcare Expansion Plan
Delhi's Health Minister, Pankaj Singh, announces plans to install 55 dialysis units, open a model diagnostic lab, and launch an AYUSH-based mental wellness center at Burari Hospital to enhance the city's healthcare services. The initiatives aim for quality, accessible, and affordable care for all residents.
- Country:
- India
On Tuesday, Delhi Health Minister Pankaj Singh revealed a comprehensive plan aimed at boosting the city's healthcare infrastructure. Key initiatives include the installation of 55 dialysis units at Burari Hospital, a model diagnostic laboratory, and a new AYUSH-based center for mental and wellness care.
During a review meeting, Singh emphasized the government's 'war-footing' approach to ensuring accessible, high-quality medical services for Delhi's residents. The dialysis units are poised to dramatically improve nephrology care in North Delhi, significantly lowering patient wait times.
The government also plans to inaugurate a model diagnostic laboratory capable of conducting 118 essential tests by next month. Additionally, a new Mental and Wellness Centre focusing on holistic Indian healing practices will launch at Burari Hospital, targeting mental health issues such as anxiety and depression.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Soulful Anthem 'Kya Hu Mein?' Amplifies Men's Mental Health
Autoimmune Disorders Linked to Mental Health Risks
New Taranaki Mental Health Facility Te Puna Wai Kātea Opens for Community Care
Rural Schools Struggle as Mental Health Grant Funding Cut
$88M Sir Mark Dunajtschik Mental Health Centre Breaks Ground in Lower Hutt