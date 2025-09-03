Left Menu

Tragic Family Dinner: Two Dead, Three Hospitalized in Bokaro

Two members of a family in Bokaro, Jharkhand, died due to suspected food poisoning after dinner on August 30. Three other family members are hospitalized but stable. One person died at home, and another at the hospital. The family resides in Karmagora, Balidih police station area.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bokaro | Updated: 03-09-2025 11:03 IST | Created: 03-09-2025 11:03 IST
Tragic Family Dinner: Two Dead, Three Hospitalized in Bokaro
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic incident in Jharkhand's Bokaro district, two family members succumbed to suspected food poisoning, officials reported on Wednesday.

Three surviving family members are receiving treatment, with their condition currently stable, following a distressing bout of illness after consuming dinner on August 30.

The unfortunate event unfolded with one person dying at home, and four more family members admitted to the hospital where another succumbed. The family hails from Karmagora in the Balidih police station jurisdiction, confirmed hospital and local officials.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Historic Handshake: North and South Korean Leaders Meet

Historic Handshake: North and South Korean Leaders Meet

 South Korea
2
Tragic Disappearance: Indonesia Helicopter Vanishes in Mountainous Terrain

Tragic Disappearance: Indonesia Helicopter Vanishes in Mountainous Terrain

 Indonesia
3
Legal Tangle: Yadu Sugar Mill Under Fire for Unpaid Farmer Dues

Legal Tangle: Yadu Sugar Mill Under Fire for Unpaid Farmer Dues

 India
4
Australia's Controversial Deportation Law Faces Backlash

Australia's Controversial Deportation Law Faces Backlash

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cloud computing supercharges business performance in digital era

From opportunity to risk: How AI is redefining modern journalism

Behavioural gaps in cybersecurity leave organizations exposed

AI booms as carbon ally, but energy demands threaten climate progress

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025