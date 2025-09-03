Tragic Family Dinner: Two Dead, Three Hospitalized in Bokaro

In a tragic incident in Jharkhand's Bokaro district, two family members succumbed to suspected food poisoning, officials reported on Wednesday.

Three surviving family members are receiving treatment, with their condition currently stable, following a distressing bout of illness after consuming dinner on August 30.

The unfortunate event unfolded with one person dying at home, and four more family members admitted to the hospital where another succumbed. The family hails from Karmagora in the Balidih police station jurisdiction, confirmed hospital and local officials.

