Tragic End: Visa Denial Leads to Doctor's Heartbreaking Decision

A promising doctor from Andhra Pradesh, named Rohini, has reportedly taken her own life in Hyderabad, allegedly due to depression over a denied US visa, according to local police.

The incident was discovered on Saturday when Rohini's family forced entry into her flat after being informed by her domestic help that she wasn't responding to door knocks. Rohini was found dead, with initial investigations suggesting an overdose of sleeping pills, although the exact cause awaits confirmation post-autopsy.

Rohini's mother, Lakshmi, shared her daughter's hopes of working in the US, which were thwarted by visa issues, leading to severe depression. Despite Lakshmi's advice to continue practicing in India, Rohini aimed for better prospects abroad, highlighting the intense emotional toll of her unfulfilled dream.

(With inputs from agencies.)