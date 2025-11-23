Left Menu

Tragic End: Visa Denial Leads to Doctor's Heartbreaking Decision

A woman doctor from Andhra Pradesh, Rohini, died by suicide in Hyderabad due to depression stemming from a US visa denial. Found lifeless in her apartment, she had left a note revealing her struggles. Rohini, an accomplished medical professional, faced mounting pressure over her unfulfilled aspirations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 23-11-2025 23:08 IST | Created: 23-11-2025 23:08 IST
Tragic End: Visa Denial Leads to Doctor's Heartbreaking Decision
Rohini
  • Country:
  • India

A promising doctor from Andhra Pradesh, named Rohini, has reportedly taken her own life in Hyderabad, allegedly due to depression over a denied US visa, according to local police.

The incident was discovered on Saturday when Rohini's family forced entry into her flat after being informed by her domestic help that she wasn't responding to door knocks. Rohini was found dead, with initial investigations suggesting an overdose of sleeping pills, although the exact cause awaits confirmation post-autopsy.

Rohini's mother, Lakshmi, shared her daughter's hopes of working in the US, which were thwarted by visa issues, leading to severe depression. Despite Lakshmi's advice to continue practicing in India, Rohini aimed for better prospects abroad, highlighting the intense emotional toll of her unfulfilled dream.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trinamool Congress Accuses BJP of Sabotaging Assistance Camp in West Bengal

Trinamool Congress Accuses BJP of Sabotaging Assistance Camp in West Bengal

 India
2
Fake Freedom Fighter Certificate Scam Uncovered in UP Medical Admissions

Fake Freedom Fighter Certificate Scam Uncovered in UP Medical Admissions

 India
3
Terror Strikes Peshawar: Paramilitary Headquarters Attacked

Terror Strikes Peshawar: Paramilitary Headquarters Attacked

 Pakistan
4
Uttarakhand STF Cracks Down on Illegal Human Trafficking Ring to Myanmar

Uttarakhand STF Cracks Down on Illegal Human Trafficking Ring to Myanmar

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI disruption anxiety intensifies stress and job insecurity for SMEs

AI-ready governments deliver cleaner, more sustainable economic growth

Advanced AI system accurately forecasts ecological strain over three decades

Misaligned transparency and cognitive overload are major barriers to safe AI trust

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025