Tragic End: Visa Denial Leads to Doctor's Heartbreaking Decision
A woman doctor from Andhra Pradesh, Rohini, died by suicide in Hyderabad due to depression stemming from a US visa denial. Found lifeless in her apartment, she had left a note revealing her struggles. Rohini, an accomplished medical professional, faced mounting pressure over her unfulfilled aspirations.
A promising doctor from Andhra Pradesh, named Rohini, has reportedly taken her own life in Hyderabad, allegedly due to depression over a denied US visa, according to local police.
The incident was discovered on Saturday when Rohini's family forced entry into her flat after being informed by her domestic help that she wasn't responding to door knocks. Rohini was found dead, with initial investigations suggesting an overdose of sleeping pills, although the exact cause awaits confirmation post-autopsy.
Rohini's mother, Lakshmi, shared her daughter's hopes of working in the US, which were thwarted by visa issues, leading to severe depression. Despite Lakshmi's advice to continue practicing in India, Rohini aimed for better prospects abroad, highlighting the intense emotional toll of her unfulfilled dream.
