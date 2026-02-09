Sharad Pawar's Health Scare: Hospitalised in Pune

On Monday, NCP chief Sharad Pawar was admitted to a private hospital in Pune after experiencing cough and breathing issues. A CT scan at Ruby Hall Clinic showed signs of a chest infection, said Dr Parvez Grant. Further evaluation may lead to a one-day admission.

The 85-year-old political leader was transferred from his Baramati residence, with his daughter Supriya Sule and her husband accompanying him. Around 100 km from Pune, Pawar didn't require much assistance moving from his vehicle to a wheelchair upon arrival.

The ailing leader has a history of oral cancer and is currently struggling with throat infection and persistent cough, as well as chest congestion according to party sources.

(With inputs from agencies.)