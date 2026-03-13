Bolsonaro's Battle: Former Brazilian President in Intensive Care

Brazil's former President Jair Bolsonaro, currently incarcerated, has been admitted to an intensive care unit after being diagnosed with bronchopneumonia. According to a medical report from DF Star hospital, his wife shared the concerning news on social media.

Bolsonaro was rushed to the hospital early Friday, battling a high fever, chills, and a significant drop in oxygen saturation levels. He is receiving antibiotic treatment to combat the illness, reflecting the severity of his condition.

This development has garnered public attention as Bolsonaro's health issues add to his ongoing legal battles and political controversies in Brazil.

(With inputs from agencies.)