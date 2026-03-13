Bolsonaro's Battle: Former Brazilian President in Intensive Care
Former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro has been hospitalized and placed in intensive care after being diagnosed with bronchopneumonia. His condition involved a high fever and low oxygen levels, and he is currently being treated with antibiotics. His wife shared the news via social media.
Brazil's former President Jair Bolsonaro, currently incarcerated, has been admitted to an intensive care unit after being diagnosed with bronchopneumonia. According to a medical report from DF Star hospital, his wife shared the concerning news on social media.
Bolsonaro was rushed to the hospital early Friday, battling a high fever, chills, and a significant drop in oxygen saturation levels. He is receiving antibiotic treatment to combat the illness, reflecting the severity of his condition.
This development has garnered public attention as Bolsonaro's health issues add to his ongoing legal battles and political controversies in Brazil.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Diplomatic Tensions: Brazil Blocks Trump's Adviser from Visiting Jair Bolsonaro in Prison
Diplomatic Tensions: Brazil Revokes US Official's Visa
Bolsonaro Hospitalized: Former Brazilian President Faces Health Crisis
Diplomatic Tensions Rise: Brazil Revokes U.S. Advisor's Visa
Former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro's Health Scare: Bronchopneumonia Diagnosis Lands Him in ICU