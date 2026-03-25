Left Menu

Uttarakhand Pioneers Free Helicopter Service for Pregnant Women in Remote Areas

A helicopter service has been initiated in Uttarakhand's Rudraprayag district to transport pregnant women to hospitals. This free service aims to assist those in remote areas, ensuring safe deliveries and maternal health. The initiative is a key step in reducing maternal and infant mortality in inaccessible regions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Rudraprayag | Updated: 25-03-2026 21:40 IST | Created: 25-03-2026 21:40 IST
Uttarakhand Pioneers Free Helicopter Service for Pregnant Women in Remote Areas
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A groundbreaking helicopter service aimed at transporting pregnant women from remote areas to hospitals was launched in Uttarakhand's Rudraprayag district on Wednesday. Officials confirmed that the service is free of charge for expectant mothers, providing crucial access to medical facilities.

The initiative achieved a milestone by successfully transporting Udina, a resident of Jakholi, to the district hospital to ensure a safe delivery under medical supervision. This marks a critical effort to enhance healthcare accessibility in regions where road connectivity is poor and medical emergencies are difficult to address promptly.

District Disaster Management Officer Nandan Singh Rajwar highlighted the service's potential to significantly reduce maternal and infant mortality rates. This initiative is expected to be immensely beneficial in regions with challenging terrain, making it a pivotal step towards ensuring safe motherhood.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tensions Rise as ICE Officers Deployed at Major Airports

Tensions Rise as ICE Officers Deployed at Major Airports

 India
2
Tragedy in the Amazon: Colombian Air Force Plane Crash Claims 34 Lives

Tragedy in the Amazon: Colombian Air Force Plane Crash Claims 34 Lives

 Global
3
Bolsonaro Hospitalized Amid House Arrest Suggestion

Bolsonaro Hospitalized Amid House Arrest Suggestion

 Brazil
4
Desperate Voyage: Migrants Found Packed in Stolen Truck Amid Rising Numbers

Desperate Voyage: Migrants Found Packed in Stolen Truck Amid Rising Numbers

 Mexico

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Ideas to Impact: ADB’s New Model for Technology Innovation in Development

Georgia Eyes Green Growth Through New Circular Economy Economic Zones Strategy

Inside Pakistan’s Schooling Gap: Why Millions of Children Remain Out of Class

Beyond the Grid: Rethinking Africa’s Path to Sustainable Electrification

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026