Uttarakhand Pioneers Free Helicopter Service for Pregnant Women in Remote Areas
A helicopter service has been initiated in Uttarakhand's Rudraprayag district to transport pregnant women to hospitals. This free service aims to assist those in remote areas, ensuring safe deliveries and maternal health. The initiative is a key step in reducing maternal and infant mortality in inaccessible regions.
- Country:
- India
A groundbreaking helicopter service aimed at transporting pregnant women from remote areas to hospitals was launched in Uttarakhand's Rudraprayag district on Wednesday. Officials confirmed that the service is free of charge for expectant mothers, providing crucial access to medical facilities.
The initiative achieved a milestone by successfully transporting Udina, a resident of Jakholi, to the district hospital to ensure a safe delivery under medical supervision. This marks a critical effort to enhance healthcare accessibility in regions where road connectivity is poor and medical emergencies are difficult to address promptly.
District Disaster Management Officer Nandan Singh Rajwar highlighted the service's potential to significantly reduce maternal and infant mortality rates. This initiative is expected to be immensely beneficial in regions with challenging terrain, making it a pivotal step towards ensuring safe motherhood.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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- helicopter
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- Uttarakhand
- Rudraprayag
- hospitals
- medical
- healthcare
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