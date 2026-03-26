Breath of Life: Oxygen Plant Launched in Arunachal Pradesh

A new oxygen generation and refilling center was inaugurated at the Borarupak field hospital within Arunachal Pradesh's Subansiri Valley. This initiative aims to bolster medical support not only for soldiers but also for civilians residing in the region's sparsely populated high-altitude areas.

The facility, established by the Soldiers' Independent Rehabilitation Foundation, was officially opened by the General Officer Commanding of Spear Corps, accompanied by senior army officials and local representatives. The installation represents a critical lifeline, ensuring a steady supply of medical-grade oxygen at a location where logistics are frequently challenging.

Highlighting significant civil-military collaboration, this advancement underscores the Indian Army's dedication to community well-being and operational preparedness in India's demanding locales. It marks a crucial step in enhancing healthcare services while fostering national development and humanitarian support.

(With inputs from agencies.)