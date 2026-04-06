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Unveiling the Hidden Numbers: Comprehensive Analysis of Stillbirth Rates in India

A study analyzing Indian stillbirth rates using multiple data rounds reveals significant differences based on gestation cut-offs. It emphasizes the importance of comprehensive data collection for accurate assessments and highlights the need for improved data systems to make effective, evidence-based health care decisions in reducing stillbirth rates.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-04-2026 15:52 IST | Created: 06-04-2026 15:52 IST
Unveiling the Hidden Numbers: Comprehensive Analysis of Stillbirth Rates in India
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A thorough analysis of national data unveils varying stillbirth rates in India, underscoring the necessity for standardized health reporting systems. Researchers have stressed the importance of covering all gestation periods, as focusing solely on late-term stillbirths overlooks nearly two-fifths of the total cases.

The study, published in The Lancet Regional Health Southeast Asia journal, draws from three rounds of National Family Health Survey data, revealing the need for high-quality, precise data collection methods. The research identifies substantial data disparities, suggesting that improved data systems at the district level are vital for accurate assessments and better health care decision-making.

Notably, the analysis observed a significant decline in stillbirth rates between 2005-06 and 2015-16. However, the inconsistent and often incomplete reporting across various national systems highlights the urgent need for comprehensive and standardized data management practices.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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