African Nations Prepare for Next Generation TB Vaccines

Health officials from Kenya, Malawi and Zambia have taken a major step toward preparing for the possible introduction of a new generation of tuberculosis vaccines that could significantly reduce the burden of one of the world's deadliest infectious diseases. The three countries joined more than 80 representatives from government agencies, civil society groups, donor organisations, technical experts, regulators, implementing partners and tuberculosis survivors at a World Health Organization workshop held in Nairobi from 3 to 5 June.

The meeting focused on helping countries prepare for the arrival of new TB vaccines currently undergoing clinical trials. Scientists and public health experts believe a vaccine for adults and adolescents could receive approval as early as 2029 if ongoing studies continue to produce positive results. Tuberculosis remains one of the leading infectious disease killers globally, with Africa carrying a particularly heavy burden. According to WHO estimates, around 2.5 million people fall ill with TB each year across the continent, while more than 400,000 people lose their lives to the disease annually. Health leaders say preparing years in advance will give countries a better chance of rapidly deploying vaccines once they become available.

New vaccine could transform global fight against TB

Experts at the workshop reviewed the latest progress from advanced-stage vaccine trials and discussed how countries can begin building the systems needed for successful implementation.

WHO projections suggest that a vaccine with 50 percent effectiveness could have an extraordinary impact over a 25-year period. Such a vaccine could prevent as many as 76 million new TB cases, save 8.5 million lives and reduce the need for 42 million courses of antibiotic treatment worldwide.

The economic benefits could also be substantial. WHO estimates that families affected by tuberculosis could avoid approximately US$6.5 billion in costs, helping to reduce the financial burden that often falls most heavily on poorer households.

Participants discussed which population groups should be prioritised for vaccination, how vaccines could be delivered through existing health systems and what evidence countries will need before making national policy decisions. Lessons learned from the introduction of COVID-19 vaccines and malaria vaccines were also examined to help guide future planning.

The discussions highlighted that introducing a new TB vaccine will involve far more than securing vaccine supplies. Countries will need detailed implementation plans, strong public engagement strategies and coordinated action across multiple sectors of government and healthcare systems.

Roadmaps and partnerships seen as key to success

One of the workshop's most important outcomes was agreement on the need for country-specific roadmaps that outline how future TB vaccine programmes could be introduced and expanded.

Officials from Kenya, Malawi and Zambia agreed that integrating new vaccines into existing tuberculosis and immunisation programmes from the earliest stages will be essential. At the same time, participants recognised that each country faces different challenges and opportunities, requiring tailored approaches based on local healthcare systems, available resources and community needs.

Delegates supported the creation of multi-sector technical working groups that would bring together government agencies, health experts, policymakers and community representatives to guide planning efforts. Participants also stressed the importance of involving parliamentarians and senior decision-makers to help secure long-term political support and sustainable funding.

Community engagement emerged as another major priority. Civil society organisations, faith-based groups and trusted local leaders are expected to play a crucial role in building public confidence and ensuring equitable access to future vaccines.

Countries also identified the need for additional research, including local modelling studies and implementation assessments that could help regulators and national immunisation advisory groups evaluate vaccine introduction strategies.

The Nairobi meeting forms part of broader global efforts under the TB Vaccine Accelerator initiative. Similar preparedness workshops have previously been held in Indonesia and South Africa, both of which are participating in tuberculosis vaccine trials.

Participants concluded the workshop with a commitment to continue working together, sharing knowledge and strengthening readiness efforts. Health leaders believe early planning could help ensure that once a new TB vaccine becomes available, countries are prepared to deploy it quickly and maximise its potential to save lives across Africa and beyond.