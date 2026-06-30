Trump's Global Drug Price Model: Challenges Ahead

President Donald Trump Has Promised To Make Us Prescription Drug Prices The Cheapest In The World

President Donald Trump's ambitious plan to align U.S. drug prices with those of other nations faces significant challenges. The administration secured agreements from 17 major pharmaceutical companies to adopt 'most-favored-nation' pricing, yet smaller firms remain hesitant to join the initiative.

The Medicaid pilot program, key in this pricing strategy, projects $64.3 billion in savings over ten years. However, nearly half must come from state participation, with decisions pending. Meanwhile, delays hinder widespread adoption due to mid-sized firms' concerns over potential financial impacts.

Despite this, a CMS spokesperson reported substantial interest from manufacturers. Observers note that some companies prefer to wait for outcomes of potential legal challenges to similar pricing initiatives on Medicare before committing.