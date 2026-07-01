Medicare's GLP-1 Pilot: New Hope for Weight Loss in Seniors
A new U.S. pilot program under Medicare is set to provide millions of seniors and disabled individuals access to GLP-1 drugs for weight loss at a monthly co-pay of $50. The initiative, running until 2027, has sparked discussion about its cost and long-term sustainability.
Starting Wednesday, a new U.S. Medicare pilot program aims to provide millions of seniors and individuals with disabilities access to GLP-1 weight loss drugs for a $50 monthly co-pay. This initiative will run through 2027, offering medications like Novo Nordisk's Wegovy and Eli Lilly's Zepbound.
Medicare participants not already eligible for these drugs under other conditions like type 2 diabetes can qualify if they have a BMI classified as overweight or obese. Physicians must ensure the drugs are part of a comprehensive lifestyle program focusing on diet and exercise to maintain lean muscle mass.
Obesity specialists emphasize the importance of resistance training and adequate protein intake during weight loss phases. Concerns about wider access without corresponding clinical support and the program's financial sustainability linger, as costs could escalate to billions of dollars annually.