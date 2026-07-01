Medicare's GLP-1 Pilot: New Hope for Weight Loss in Seniors

A new U.S. pilot program under Medicare is set to provide millions of seniors and disabled individuals access to GLP-1 drugs for weight loss at a monthly co-pay of $50. The initiative, running until 2027, has sparked discussion about its cost and long-term sustainability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Millions Of Americans Are Expected To Gain Coverage For Glp Drugs For Weight Loss Under A New Us Pilot Launching On Wednesday In Its Medicare Program For People Aged And Older Or With Disabilities That Will Offer The Medications For A Monthly Copay Of Eligible Beneficiaries Can Obtain Drugs Including Novo Nordisks Wegovy In Injection Or Pill Form And Eli Lillys Zepbound Fourdose Kwikpen Injection And Foundayo Pill Through The End Of The Program Will Not Cover Singledose Zepbound Vials Or Pens Here Are More Details Who Is Eligible Medicare Participants Who Do Not Already Qualify For Glp Drugs For Other Conditions Such As Type Diabetes | Updated: 01-07-2026 15:30 IST | Created: 01-07-2026 15:30 IST
Medicare's GLP-1 Pilot: New Hope for Weight Loss in Seniors
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Starting Wednesday, a new U.S. Medicare pilot program aims to provide millions of seniors and individuals with disabilities access to GLP-1 weight loss drugs for a $50 monthly co-pay. This initiative will run through 2027, offering medications like Novo Nordisk's Wegovy and Eli Lilly's Zepbound.

Medicare participants not already eligible for these drugs under other conditions like type 2 diabetes can qualify if they have a BMI classified as overweight or obese. Physicians must ensure the drugs are part of a comprehensive lifestyle program focusing on diet and exercise to maintain lean muscle mass.

Obesity specialists emphasize the importance of resistance training and adequate protein intake during weight loss phases. Concerns about wider access without corresponding clinical support and the program's financial sustainability linger, as costs could escalate to billions of dollars annually.

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