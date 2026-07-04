Gauteng Exceeds Lenacapavir Rollout Target in First Month

Gauteng has made a strong start in expanding access to Lenacapavir, surpassing its first-month target for the HIV prevention medicine as thousands of eligible residents enrolled in the programme within weeks of its launch, strengthening the province's fight against new HIV infections.

Early rollout records higher-than-expected uptake

The Gauteng Department of Health said the phased rollout of Lenacapavir, which began on 8 June 2026, has already reached 6,130 eligible clients, exceeding the provincial monthly target of 4,672 initiations by achieving 131 percent of the planned figure.

The programme has been introduced at 133 public health clinics across the province, with every participating facility supplied with sufficient stock to provide uninterrupted services. Health officials described the early response as encouraging, reflecting growing awareness of the medicine among people who face a higher risk of acquiring HIV.

Lenacapavir provides an additional option in South Africa's HIV prevention strategy as the country works towards ending AIDS as a public health threat by 2030 through wider access to effective prevention tools.

Tshwane leads as all districts expand access

Among Gauteng's five health districts, Tshwane recorded the highest number of people starting the treatment with 2,216 initiations, followed by Johannesburg with 1,981 and Ekurhuleni with 1,435. Sedibeng enrolled 377 clients, while the West Rand recorded 121 initiations during the first phase of the programme.

The department also confirmed that medicine supplies remain stable as demand continues to grow. More than 7,400 Lenacapavir injection packs and 7,500 oral tablet packs are currently available at reporting health facilities. To support the continued expansion of the programme, the provincial Medical Supplies Depot received a second consignment of 9,830 Lenacapavir packs on 26 June 2026, ensuring clinics can continue providing the medicine without disruption as more eligible residents come forward.

Prevention still depends on a combination of measures

While celebrating the successful rollout, the Gauteng Department of Health stressed that Lenacapavir should be viewed as one part of a broader HIV prevention strategy rather than a standalone solution. The department reminded residents that the medicine does not protect against sexually transmitted infections other than HIV and does not prevent unintended pregnancies. People receiving Lenacapavir are encouraged to continue using condoms correctly and consistently, undergo regular screening for sexually transmitted infections, and make use of sexual and reproductive health services offered through public healthcare facilities.

Health officials also praised healthcare workers, programme managers, and facility teams whose efforts helped the province achieve such a strong start. The department said expanding access to comprehensive HIV prevention services, especially for communities facing a greater risk of HIV infection, remains one of its key public health priorities.