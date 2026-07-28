Uganda's health minister has declared the nation Ebola-free following its most recent struggle with the deadly disease. The outbreak, which infected 20 individuals and resulted in two fatalities, has been effectively managed by authorities, showcasing the country's expertise in handling Ebola.

While the virus infected individuals from the Democratic Republic of Congo, known as the epidemic's epicenter, Uganda successfully prevented community spread. The final Ebola patient was discharged on June 22, and after a 42-day waiting period, officials have confirmed no new cases have emerged.

The health ministry, monitoring the situation intensively, ensures that the virus's transmission is hindered despite Uganda's many forests, which contribute to frequent outbreaks. Vigilance remains paramount in addressing such critical public health concerns.