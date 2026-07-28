Uganda Declares Victory over Ebola After Latest Outbreak

Uganda has declared itself Ebola-free after successfully controlling a recent outbreak that infected 20 people, killing two. The country's swift response, aided by its expertise in managing Ebola outbreaks, ensured limited community spread. The announcement follows a mandatory 42-day monitoring period post-discharge of the last patient.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-07-2026 15:56 IST | Created: 28-07-2026 15:56 IST
Uganda Declares Victory over Ebola After Latest Outbreak
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  • Country:
  • Uganda

Uganda's health minister has declared the nation Ebola-free following its most recent struggle with the deadly disease. The outbreak, which infected 20 individuals and resulted in two fatalities, has been effectively managed by authorities, showcasing the country's expertise in handling Ebola.

While the virus infected individuals from the Democratic Republic of Congo, known as the epidemic's epicenter, Uganda successfully prevented community spread. The final Ebola patient was discharged on June 22, and after a 42-day waiting period, officials have confirmed no new cases have emerged.

The health ministry, monitoring the situation intensively, ensures that the virus's transmission is hindered despite Uganda's many forests, which contribute to frequent outbreaks. Vigilance remains paramount in addressing such critical public health concerns.

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