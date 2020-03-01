Union Health Minister, Tamil Nadu CM lay foundation stone of medical college in Ramanathapuram

Union Health Minister Dr. Harsh Vardhan and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi Palaniswami on Sunday laid the foundation stone for a new government medical college in Ramanathapuram. Addressing the gathering, Dr. Vardhan said: "The health education is moving towards competency-based learning. We should strive to share the best practices from various medical colleges and states for the overall improvement of medical education in India."

"The establishment of this medical college will help to overcome the problem of shortage of doctors in Tamil Nadu where better health facilities will be available to the people of this backward district," he added. Deputy Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, O Panneerselvam and Tamil Nadu Minister for Health and Family Welfare, Vijayabaskar were also Present on the occasion. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.