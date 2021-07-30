Left Menu

Protest held outside Pak embassy in Sweden against Islamabad's involvement in Afghan proxy war

A demonstration was staged in front of the Pakistan Embassy in Sweden on Friday in which protestors alleged the involvement of Pakistan in a proxy war in Afghanistan.

ANI | Stockholm | Updated: 30-07-2021 23:58 IST | Created: 30-07-2021 23:58 IST
Protest held outside Pak embassy in Sweden against Islamabad's involvement in Afghan proxy war
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Sweden

A demonstration was staged in front of the Pakistan Embassy in Sweden on Friday in which protestors alleged the involvement of Pakistan in a proxy war in Afghanistan. According to an official statement, a group of 50 to 60 people, including those hailing from Afghanistan, staged a peaceful protest in front of the Pakistan Embassy in Sweden, raising slogans and holding placards against the alleged involvement of Pakistan in conducting a proxy war in Afghanistan.

Protestors were escorted by Swedish Police. They delivered short speeches in English, Swedish, Urdu, Pashto and Dari (Persians), in which they alleged that Pakistan's Inter-Services Intelligence of supporting the Taliban.

Protestors carried placards that sported signs "Stop the War in Afghanistan", "Stop Killing Afghans" and "Stop supporting the Taliban" The protestors handed over a letter addressed to the Pakistan Ambassador to an official of the embassy before dispersing peacefully.

Earlier, the Afghan diaspora held demonstrations in several cities including in Washington, Brussels and in cities in Denmark, Germany and UK, against Pakistan for supporting Taliban in Afghanistan. They protested against Pakistan's support for the Taliban and their interference in Afghan affairs. They

They also protested against the abduction of Silsila Alikhil, daughter of Afghan envoy Najibullah Alikhil on July 16 in the Pakistan capital Islamabad. Taliban has intensified its offensive against civilians and Afghan defence and security forces as foreign forces are withdrawing from the war-torn country.

Moreover, the ties between Pakistan and Afghanistan have deteriorated since the abduction of Silsila Alikhil. Thereafter, Kabul recalled its ambassador from Islamabad, demanding punishment for those responsible. Also, since May, the Taliban has taken control of Afghanistan's crucial border crossings with Iran, Uzbekistan, Tajikistan and Pakistan. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by misfire of Russian module -NASA; 'Don't worry!' says Moscow after space station thrown off course and more

Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by m...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by misfire of Russian module -NASA; Space station mishap prompts NASA to postpone launch of Boeing Starliner and more

Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by m...

 Global
3
International Space Station thrown out of control by misfire of Russian module -NASA

International Space Station thrown out of control by misfire of Russian modu...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: China reports 64 new COVID-19 cases as Delta resurgence continues in Nanjing; Biden wants state, local govt to pay $100 to newly vaccinated Americans -Treasury

Health News Roundup: China reports 64 new COVID-19 cases as Delta resurgence...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021