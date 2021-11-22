Left Menu

Piyush Goyal meets US trade representative Katherine Tai

Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal met with United States Trade Representative (USTR) Katherine Tai on Monday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-11-2021 19:07 IST | Created: 22-11-2021 19:07 IST
Piyush Goyal meets US trade representative Katherine Tai
Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal met with United States Trade Representative Katherine Tai. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal met with United States Trade Representative (USTR) Katherine Tai on Monday. Accompanied by Deputy United States Trade Representative Sarah Bianchi, United States Trade Representative (USTR) Katherine Tai is on a two-day visit to India. This is Tai's first visit to India after she took over the office in March this year.

Earlier, in a statement, the office of the USTR said: "Ambassador Katherine Tai and Ambassador Sarah Bianchi will travel to New Delhi, India to meet with India's Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal to deepen the US-India trade relationship". Later, Tai and Bianchi are scheduled to attend a reception hosted by Minister Goyal.

They will also participate in the United States-India Trade Policy Forum (TPF). Bianchi will also participate in a digital trade industry roundtable. The US trade representative and her deputy will fly back to Washington later in the day.

Terming top US trade official's visit to India as a "very important" one, President of the US-India Business Council (USIBC), Nisha Biswal said it is an agenda-setting visit to see how the two countries can align their ambitions and approach to trade. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Vulnerability in PNB server exposed customer data for about seven months: CyberX9

Vulnerability in PNB server exposed customer data for about seven months: Cy...

 India
2
Science News Roundup: Breakthrough infections raise health, death risk; vaccine passports without testing allow cases to be missed; Partial lunar eclipse dubbed 'Blood Moon' dazzles night skies

Science News Roundup: Breakthrough infections raise health, death risk; vacc...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Breakthrough infections raise health, death risk; vaccine passports without testing allow cases to be missed; Partial lunar eclipse dubbed 'Blood Moon' dazzles night skies

Science News Roundup: Breakthrough infections raise health, death risk; vacc...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Italy reports 49 coronavirus deaths, 11,555 new cases; China has given 76.3% of population complete COVID-19 vaccine doses and more

Health News Roundup: Italy reports 49 coronavirus deaths, 11,555 new cases; ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021