Piyush Goyal meets US trade representative Katherine Tai

Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal met with United States Trade Representative (USTR) Katherine Tai on Monday. Accompanied by Deputy United States Trade Representative Sarah Bianchi, United States Trade Representative (USTR) Katherine Tai is on a two-day visit to India. This is Tai's first visit to India after she took over the office in March this year.

Earlier, in a statement, the office of the USTR said: "Ambassador Katherine Tai and Ambassador Sarah Bianchi will travel to New Delhi, India to meet with India's Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal to deepen the US-India trade relationship". Later, Tai and Bianchi are scheduled to attend a reception hosted by Minister Goyal.

They will also participate in the United States-India Trade Policy Forum (TPF). Bianchi will also participate in a digital trade industry roundtable. The US trade representative and her deputy will fly back to Washington later in the day.

Terming top US trade official's visit to India as a "very important" one, President of the US-India Business Council (USIBC), Nisha Biswal said it is an agenda-setting visit to see how the two countries can align their ambitions and approach to trade. (ANI)

