US Embassy in Kyiv resumes operations

US has officially resumed its operations at the US Embassy in Kyiv on Wednesday after shutting down it for three months, just days before Russia started its military operation in Ukraine, State Department Spokesperson Ned Price said in a statement.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 19-05-2022 03:14 IST | Created: 19-05-2022 03:14 IST
US has officially resumed its operations at the US Embassy in Kyiv on Wednesday after shutting down it for three months, just days before Russia started its military operation in Ukraine, State Department Spokesperson Ned Price said in a statement. Price said that when they suspended the operation, they made it clear that even though they are relocating the US Embassy personnel for their safety, this would not stop their engagement and support for Ukrainian people, government and civil socities as well as allies and partner.

"We underscored our commitment to Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity, pledged to continue our assistance, and started working toward the day we could return to Kyiv," read the statement. State Department Spokesperson stated that the Ukrainian people, with their security assistance, have defended their homeland from Russia's unprovoked aggression, and this is the result that "the Stars and Stripes are flying" over the Embassy once again.

"We stand proudly with, and continue to support, the government and people of Ukraine as they defend their country from the Kremlin's brutal war of aggression," Price said in a statement. He further stated that additional measures have been taken to increase the safety of colleagues who are returning to Kyiv and have enhanced the security measures and protocols.

"We are committed to confronting the challenges ahead. The war rages on. Russia's forces inflict death and destruction on Ukrainian soil every day. Millions of Ukrainians are displaced from their homes and mourn the loss of their loved ones. With strength of purpose, we reaffirm our commitment to the people and government of Ukraine, and we look forward to carrying out our mission from the U.S. Embassy in Kyiv," according to the statement. Taking to Twitter, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said, "The Stars and Stripes fly again over Embassy Kyiv. I can announce that we have officially resumed Embassy operations in Ukraine's capital. We stand proudly with the government and people of Ukraine as they bravely defend their country from Putin's brutal invasion. Slava Ukraini!"

Russia started its military operation in Ukraine on February 24. This large-scale operation has reportedly resulted in a humanitarian crisis, leading to crippling sanctions from Western countries targeting Moscow's high-profile individuals and companies. (ANI)

