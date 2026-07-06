Queues for fuel are stretching for miles in Russia's Leningrad region and beyond, as the country's domestic energy supplies face unprecedented pressure. Ukrainian strikes on energy infrastructure have intensified, exacerbating shortages and testing public patience.

Many drivers, like Daria and Viktoria, express their frustration with the limited fuel supply, highlighting the ongoing restrictions since June. Despite promises from President Vladimir Putin to resolve the issue, the situation remains dire, with frequent 'Out of Order' signs greeting motorists.

The ongoing fuel crisis is mirrored in public sentiment, with a Levada Center survey showing a significant drop in the public's belief that the country is on the right track and supporting Putin’s leadership. As Ukraine's military targets Russian energy sites in its strategic campaign, the Kremlin faces mounting challenges on the home front.