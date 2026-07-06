Zelenskiy Criticizes Arms Production Shortfall Amid Missile Threat

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy criticized the current arms production levels, stating they are insufficient to meet Ukraine's defense needs against Russian missiles. He described the situation as 'absurd,' emphasizing the need for scaling up production and calling for U.S. licenses to produce Patriot systems locally.

Devdiscourse News Desk | President Volodymyr Zelenskiy Lamented A Shortage Of Arms To Defend Ukraine Against Russian Ballistic Missiles On Monday And Said It Was Absurd That Production Could Not Meet Demand To Protect People It Is Simply Absurd That | Updated: 06-07-2026 23:11 IST | Created: 06-07-2026 23:11 IST
Zelenskiy Criticizes Arms Production Shortfall Amid Missile Threat
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President Volodymyr Zelenskiy lamented the inadequate supply of arms critical for Ukraine's defense against Russian ballistic missile threats on Monday.

In his nightly address, Zelenskiy described it as 'absurd' that in today's world, production has not reached the required scale to effectively protect against such 'ballistic terror.'

He noted that Ukraine possesses the knowledge to produce necessary weapons and suggested that obtaining U.S. licenses for Patriot systems could fulfill not only Ukraine's needs but also support allies requiring similar defense capabilities.

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