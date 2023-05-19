Japanese PM Kishida, UK counterpart Sunak agree to make further efforts in defence cooperation

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and his UK counterpart Rishi Sunak have affirmed to make efforts in security and defence cooperation, as each other's "closest security partners" in Europe and Asia. Rishi Sunak and his Japanese counterpart Kishida on Thursday held a working dinner. During the working dinner, Kishida and Sunak issued "The Hiroshima Accord: an Enhanced Japan-UK Global Strategic Partnership."

"Prime Minister Kishida stated that he was pleased to begin a new chapter of Japan-UK relations with Japan-UK Hiroshima Accord and the two leaders affirmed to make further efforts in security and defense cooperation, as each other's closest security partners in Europe and Asia," the Japanese Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in an official statement. The two leaders exchanged views on the situation in East Asia and affirmed to continue to coordinate closely in addressing issues related to China, and in dealing with North Korea, including on the nuclear and missile issues as well as the abductions issue.

Sunak and Kishida reiterated the importance of peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait and encouraged the peaceful resolution of the cross-Strait issue. The two leaders agreed to continue severe sanctions against Russia and strong support for Ukraine. "With regard to addressing Russia's aggression against Ukraine, the two leaders affirmed to continue severe sanctions against Russia and strong support for Ukraine. The two leaders also concurred that they would send robustly to the world the determination of the G7 to uphold the free and open international order based on the rule of law, and demonstrate unwavering solidarity with Ukraine at the G7 Hiroshima Summit. The two leaders had a candid exchange of views on the importance of engagement with and support for the Global South," the statement said.

Kishida and Sunak welcomed the substantial conclusion of the negotiations for the accession of the UK to the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP) in March and affirmed to continue advancing the accession process. They also held a candid discussion on the CPTPP from a strategic perspective and agreed to continue to work closely together. The two leaders welcomed the progress made in cooperation on cyber, science and technology, innovation, semiconductor and renewable energy. Kishida and Sunak agreed to promote cooperation in various sectors, including digital, health science and nuclear energy. The two leaders also concurred to deepen cooperation on economic security issues, including economic coercion.

"Prime Minister Kishida stated that, at the G7 Hiroshima Summit, he would like to demonstrate G7's determination to uphold and reinforce the free and open international order based on the rule of law and explained Japan's views on the Summit as the Presidency. The two leaders affirmed to continue to work together closely towards the success of the G7 Hiroshima Summit," the statement said. Rishi Sunak and other G7 leaders are currently in Japan to attend the G7 Summit in Hiroshima scheduled to be held from May 19-21.

The G7 grouping comprises Japan, Italy, Canada, France, the US, the UK and Germany. Japan under its G7 Presidency has invited leaders from Australia, Brazil, Comoros, Cook Islands, India, Indonesia, South Korea and Vietnam, according to the statement. (ANI)

