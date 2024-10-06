Court Bars Protests During SCO Summit in Islamabad

The Islamabad High Court has issued a ruling prohibiting unauthorized protests and gatherings in the capital city during the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit on October 15 and 16, as per ARY News. Chief Justice Aamer Farooq led the bench that released the written order in response to a traders' plea, also ruling out lockdowns during the summit.

Tensions rise as ongoing Pakistan Tehreek-I-Insaaf (PTI) protests against the government escalate in Islamabad and Lahore. The High Court has instructed city authorities to provide a designated area for protests. 'Protesters must convene in areas specified by the administration,' the ruling stated, according to ARY News.

While recognizing the rights outlined in Articles 16 and 17 of the Pakistani Constitution, the court emphasized the need for reasonable restrictions, as reported by ARY News. Authorities are mandated to maintain peace; the court became aware that a political party's march toward the red zone could disrupt other citizens. Army deployment under Article 245 and Section 144 enforcement were noted as security measures, per ARY News.

On Saturday, Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi reported the arrest of 564 people, including 11 Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police officers and 120 Afghan nationals, part of the PTI protests in Islamabad, according to ARY News.

Led by former Prime Minister Imran Khan, PTI continues its demonstrations for judicial independence, with a nationwide protest call set for October 1, primarily in Islamabad, as reported by Dawn. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)