UK Engages with Canada Amid Escalating India-Canada Tensions

The United Kingdom has entered diplomatic discussions with Canada concerning serious allegations outlined in a Canadian investigation involving Khalistani terrorism linked to Indian officials. A spokesperson from the UK Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office confirmed ongoing communication with Canadian counterparts, expressing full confidence in Canada's judicial system and emphasizing the importance of sovereignty and the rule of law.

The UK's involvement follows a report from Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) Commissioner Mike Duheme, alleging that Indian government agents engaged in criminal activities. According to Duheme, Canadian law enforcement has identified threats within the South Asian community, specifically those involved with the pro-Khalistan movement, attributing some clandestine operations to Indian diplomatic channels.

Amid growing tensions, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has engaged with UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer, underscoring a commitment to uphold citizens' safety and the rule of law, while continuing cooperation with India. The diplomatic rift has intensified, with India expelling Canadian diplomats following accusations related to the killings of pro-Khalistan figures. India has denied the allegations, describing them as 'absurd' and 'motivated'.

(With inputs from agencies.)