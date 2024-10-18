Nirmala Sitharaman's Mexico Visit Forges Stronger Tech Ties

Nirmala Sitharaman, India's Union Finance Minister, presided over a groundbreaking roundtable on technological cooperation at Guadalajara's Chamber of Commerce in Mexico. Organized by the Mexican Association of the Information Technology Industry and Tata Consulting Services, in collaboration with the Indian Embassy and Department of Economic Affairs, the meeting focused on elevating tech partnerships between India and Mexico.

Key participants included global tech leaders, notably from prominent Indian IT firms operating in Mexico. The discourse emphasized fostering further collaboration and innovation to amplify bilateral cooperation. This initiative comes as part of a strategic effort to strengthen economic ties between the countries.

Sitharaman also honored the late industrialist Ratan Tata at TCS's Mexico headquarters, following his passing on October 9. Her visit from October 17-20 includes meetings with key political and business figures across Guadalajara and Mexico City. As per the Ministry of Finance, these engagements aim to explore new opportunities in trade, investment, and technology, underlining the robust economic bond between India and Mexico.

(With inputs from agencies.)