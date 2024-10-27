Left Menu

Jaishankar Calls Mumbai Global Anti-Terrorism Symbol

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar emphasizes Mumbai's global symbol as a hub against terrorism, stressing no repeat of past mistakes. At a press conference, he reaffirms India's zero tolerance on terror, highlighting the response needed against such threats and the importance of transparency in international dealings.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-10-2024 17:09 IST | Created: 27-10-2024 17:09 IST
Jaishankar Calls Mumbai Global Anti-Terrorism Symbol
External Affairs Minister, S Jaishankar (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Mumbai has emerged as a powerful global symbol in the fight against terrorism, according to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar. During a press conference in Mumbai on Sunday, Jaishankar underscored the importance of not repeating past mistakes and India's strong stance against terrorism.

Jaishankar highlighted Mumbai's role as a beacon of counter-terrorism during India's tenure on the United Nations Security Council (UNSC), noting the significance of the security council meeting held at the site of the 2008 terrorist attacks. He emphasized India's image as a steadfast challenger to global terrorism.

Reflecting on past incidents, Jaishankar expressed disappointment over the lack of initial response from India during the 2008 attacks. He reiterated India's current leadership in combating terrorism and the critical need for a zero-tolerance policy, urging transparency and firm response to any terror-related activities. At the recent BRICS summit, Jaishankar reinforced India's commitment to settle disputes through dialogue and adhere strictly to international law.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Royal Visit Highlights Commonwealth's Uneasy Past

Royal Visit Highlights Commonwealth's Uneasy Past

 Samoa
2
Escalating Tensions: Israel Strikes Back at Iran

Escalating Tensions: Israel Strikes Back at Iran

 Global
3
Israel Operation Against Iran: U.S. Notified

Israel Operation Against Iran: U.S. Notified

 United States
4
Lula's Health Scare Alters Global Summit Plans

Lula's Health Scare Alters Global Summit Plans

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Resilient Small Hotels and Female Ownership: Adapting to Volatility in Malaysia’s Hotel Industry

Urban-Rural Divide in Human Capital: A Call for Investment in CEMAC’s Underserved Regions

Strong Growth, Rising Debt: The Road Ahead for Djibouti’s Economy in 2024

The Growing Impact of AI on E-commerce: Personalized Recommendations for the Digital Age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024