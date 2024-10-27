Jaishankar Calls Mumbai Global Anti-Terrorism Symbol

Mumbai has emerged as a powerful global symbol in the fight against terrorism, according to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar. During a press conference in Mumbai on Sunday, Jaishankar underscored the importance of not repeating past mistakes and India's strong stance against terrorism.

Jaishankar highlighted Mumbai's role as a beacon of counter-terrorism during India's tenure on the United Nations Security Council (UNSC), noting the significance of the security council meeting held at the site of the 2008 terrorist attacks. He emphasized India's image as a steadfast challenger to global terrorism.

Reflecting on past incidents, Jaishankar expressed disappointment over the lack of initial response from India during the 2008 attacks. He reiterated India's current leadership in combating terrorism and the critical need for a zero-tolerance policy, urging transparency and firm response to any terror-related activities. At the recent BRICS summit, Jaishankar reinforced India's commitment to settle disputes through dialogue and adhere strictly to international law.

