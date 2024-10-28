Tragic Ravine Plunge Claims Two Lives in Upper Kohistan

In a tragic development, two individuals lost their lives and 36 were injured after a bus bound for Rawalpindi plunged into a ravine in the Upper Kohistan area of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Sunday evening. The bus, a privately-operated vehicle, was on its way from Skardu, PoJK with 38 passengers aboard, according to Rescue 1122 spokesperson Abdur Rehman.

The accident, which occurred near the Shetial area of Harban tehsil, claimed the lives of Mohammad Nadeem, a passenger from Vehari in Punjab, and the driver, Sadaqat Hussain from Dinor, Gilgit (PoJK). Injured passengers were transported to the district headquarters hospital in Chilas, Diamer, with some undergoing surgeries due to critical injuries while others remain stable.

Rehman highlighted the dangers posed by the region's rugged terrain, poor road conditions, and vehicle overloading, alongside narrow roads and unpredictable weather, all contributing to a higher accident risk. This incident follows a similar tragedy last month reported by Dawn, where a landslide on the Karakoram Highway in Upper Kohistan claimed three lives, including two Pakistani soldiers.

(With inputs from agencies.)