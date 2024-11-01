Left Menu

China's Strategic Recruitment of Taiwanese Academics Fuels Concerns

A report reveals China's strategic recruitment of young Taiwanese academics to foster 'academic integration with Taiwan' and lead in research and technology fields. The lack of opportunities in Taiwan compels many to accept positions in China, with implications for economic, political, and technological exchanges across the Taiwan Strait.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-11-2024 23:08 IST | Created: 01-11-2024 23:08 IST
  • Taiwan

China is actively engaging in the systematic recruitment of young Taiwanese academics in a bid to achieve 'academic integration with Taiwan', according to a recent report commissioned by the Mainland Affairs Council. The report highlights a growing trend of Taiwanese individuals accepting higher-education teaching roles in China.

Particularly noteworthy is the recruitment drive in Fujian Province, where the local government offered subsidies for Taiwanese academics between 2015 to 2018, later extending it from 2021 onwards. These efforts, as noted in the report, also bear implications on Taiwan's national security due to the academic and research spheres intertwined with technology and industry.

Experts point out that despite the talent within Taiwan's higher education sector, a lack of opportunities has driven many doctoral graduates to pursue careers in China, often attracted by better remuneration. These developments come amidst tightened US-China technology exchange restrictions, prompting China to bolster its technological edge by enlisting Taiwanese expertise.

