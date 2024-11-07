Biden Acknowledges Trump's Unexpected Presidential Victory, Calls for Unity

Amid the aftermath of the presidential election results, outgoing U.S. President Joe Biden addressed the nation, acknowledging the differing emotional responses but asserting that 'the will of the people always prevails.' Biden's statement followed Donald Trump's unexpected victory, securing more than the needed 270 electoral votes.

In his speech, Biden highlighted the essence of democracy, asserting that the political process represents contests of visions. 'You can't love your country only when you win,' he stated, urging for unity and mutual respect regardless of political outcomes. Biden called for Americans to view each other as compatriots rather than adversaries and to lower national tensions.

Emphasizing the importance of a smooth transition, Biden reckoned, 'For over 200 years, America has showcased the greatest experiment in self-governance.' He assured President-elect Trump of full cooperation for a peaceful transfer of power, applauding Kamala Harris's campaign and her demonstrated character. Notably, Trump's second-term win reshapes historical precedents, marking him as the 47th President with 295 electoral votes against Democratic Kamala Harris's 226.

(With inputs from agencies.)