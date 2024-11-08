Left Menu

Brazil's Ambitious G20 Vision: Strengthening Global Ties and Tackling Challenges

Brazil's Ambassador to India, Kenneth Felix Haczynski da Nobrega, highlights Brazil's focus on achieving tangible results during its G20 presidency, aligning with India's efforts. Nobrega emphasizes the strengthening ties between Brazil and India's business and science communities, while prioritizing areas like food security, agriculture, and defense.

Brazil's Ambassador to India, Kenneth Felix Haczynski da Nobrega, announced on Friday that Brazil's G20 presidency aims to achieve concrete results and tackle global challenges. Emphasizing the robust relations between India and Brazil, he noted a burgeoning interest among the countries' business and science communities.

Speaking to ANI, Nobrega highlighted a flurry of diplomatic and business exchanges between the two nations, underscoring cooperation in food security, agriculture, and defense. These sectors are witnessing significant growth, underscoring his excitement about current developments.

Addressing Brazil's G20 presidency goals, Nobrega stated plans to build on India's accomplishments by launching initiatives targeting poverty, hunger, and climate change, aimed at producing tangible outcomes for citizens. He highlighted Brazil's readiness to engage diplomatically with the US, regardless of political changes, citing enduring bilateral ties.

