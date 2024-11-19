Left Menu

UAE and France Forge Stronger Ties at G20 Summit

Crown Prince Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan of Abu Dhabi met with French President Emmanuel Macron during the 19th G20 summit in Rio de Janeiro. The leaders focused on expanding strategic partnerships and enhancing cooperation between the UAE and France, underlining their commitment to shared goals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-11-2024 17:25 IST | Created: 19-11-2024 17:25 IST
Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi holds discussions with President of France at G20 summit (Image/WAM). Image Credit: ANI
In a significant diplomatic encounter at the 19th G20 summit in Rio de Janeiro, Crown Prince Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan of Abu Dhabi engaged in discussions with French President Emmanuel Macron. The dialogue centered on fortifying the bilateral relations between the UAE and France.

Both leaders emphasized the importance of building upon the historical ties that bind the two nations, reflecting a shared resolve to strengthen strategic partnerships. The meeting underscored mutual commitments to foster closer cooperation that benefits both countries.

Highlighting the strategic cooperation, the discussions also aimed at enhancing coordination and collaborative efforts to support the objectives of the G20 summit. This dialogue marks a profound step toward aligning both nations on several global initiatives.

