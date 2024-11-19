Putin Values Modi's Diplomatic Role Amid Ukraine Conflict

Russian President Vladimir Putin has expressed appreciation for Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's efforts in addressing the Ukraine crisis, as stated by Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov on Tuesday. Peskov, however, mentioned that there are no specific plans for India to mediate in the ongoing conflict.

During a virtual press interaction, Peskov answered questions from Indian journalists about India's possible role in the Ukraine war, highlighting the significance of Modi's strong ties with both the Russian and Ukrainian presidents for diplomatic discourse.

Peskov emphasized that while India is recognized for its efforts to resolve international crises, the uncertainty surrounding the end of the conflict remains. He noted Russia's preference for a peaceful negotiation while also commending Modi's recent diplomatic overtures, including meetings with Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping at the BRICS summit.

(With inputs from agencies.)