Putin Values Modi's Diplomatic Role Amid Ukraine Conflict

Russian President Vladimir Putin appreciates Prime Minister Narendra Modi's diplomatic efforts regarding the Ukraine conflict, though no plans exist for India's mediation. Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov highlighted Modi's strategic relationships and potential to influence the situation, amidst global pressures and India's own diplomatic initiatives with Russia and China.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-11-2024 22:03 IST | Created: 19-11-2024 22:03 IST
Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Russian President Vladimir Putin has expressed appreciation for Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's efforts in addressing the Ukraine crisis, as stated by Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov on Tuesday. Peskov, however, mentioned that there are no specific plans for India to mediate in the ongoing conflict.

During a virtual press interaction, Peskov answered questions from Indian journalists about India's possible role in the Ukraine war, highlighting the significance of Modi's strong ties with both the Russian and Ukrainian presidents for diplomatic discourse.

Peskov emphasized that while India is recognized for its efforts to resolve international crises, the uncertainty surrounding the end of the conflict remains. He noted Russia's preference for a peaceful negotiation while also commending Modi's recent diplomatic overtures, including meetings with Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping at the BRICS summit.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

