Bangladesh's Stance Against Communalism as Security Measures Strengthened

Bangladesh's interim government, emphasizing its anti-communal stance, has assured equal treatment for Hindus and Muslims. Measures are being taken to ensure security, especially after reported attacks on minorities. India also fortifies security at Bangladesh's diplomatic facilities following a breach, urging protection for minorities amid rising violence concerns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-12-2024 20:39 IST | Created: 02-12-2024 20:39 IST
Bangladesh Foreign Affairs Adviser Mohammed Touhid Hossain (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Bangladesh

Bangladesh's Foreign Affairs Adviser, Md. Touhid Hossain, affirmed the interim government's firm stance against communalism, emphasizing equal treatment for Hindus and Muslims. Addressing foreign diplomats in Dhaka, Hossain declared zero tolerance for communal activities and assured that any attempts to disturb peace will be met with strict action.

Hossain referenced improved conditions for minorities under the interim government despite recent challenges. Concurrently, India's government on Monday heightened security at the Bangladesh High Commission in New Delhi. This decision followed a security breach at the Bangladesh Assistant High Commission in Agartala earlier in the day.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) expressed regret over the Agartala incident, affirming the need to protect diplomatic properties. MEA also reiterated concerns about the safety of minorities, urging the Bangladeshi government to address rising extremist rhetoric and violence. These issues have intensified following the arrest of a former priest, sparking tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

