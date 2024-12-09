Syrian Crisis Intensifies: Rebel Forces Seize Major Cities; India Responds
The Indian Ministry of External Affairs is closely monitoring the escalating situation in Syria, urging all parties to maintain the nation's unity and sovereignty. Following the rebels' takeover of Damascus, President Assad fled to Russia. Indian officials advise citizens to avoid travel to Syria and stay in constant touch with the Embassy.
- Country:
- India
In response to the rapidly escalating conflict in Syria, the Indian Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) is keeping a close watch on developments, emphasizing the need for a united and sovereign Syria. The ministry has advocated for a peaceful Syrian-led political solution that respects the aspirations of all societal sections.
Reports confirm that Syrian rebels have entered Damascus, prompting President Bashar al-Assad to flee the country. Russian authorities have granted Assad and his family asylum, citing humanitarian reasons for this decision. The situation remains a focal point for the international community as rebels take control of key areas.
In light of these events, the Indian MEA has issued a travel advisory urging Indian nationals to avoid Syria. They recommend those currently residing in the country stay in close communication with the Indian Embassy in Damascus for safety guidance and advise precautions for those unable to leave immediately.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Erdogan's Diplomacy Dance: Balancing NATO and Russia
Russia Claims Destruction of 34 Ukrainian Drones
Russia Overhauls Command Amidst Stalled Eastern Ukraine Advance
UPDATE 2-Russia launches drone attack on Kyiv, Ukraine's military says
Kyiv Stands Resilient: Air Defenses Counter Russian Drone Offensive