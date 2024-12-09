Left Menu

Syrian Crisis Intensifies: Rebel Forces Seize Major Cities; India Responds

The Indian Ministry of External Affairs is closely monitoring the escalating situation in Syria, urging all parties to maintain the nation's unity and sovereignty. Following the rebels' takeover of Damascus, President Assad fled to Russia. Indian officials advise citizens to avoid travel to Syria and stay in constant touch with the Embassy.

Visuals from Syria after rebels took over ending the Assad regime (Photo credit: Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
In response to the rapidly escalating conflict in Syria, the Indian Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) is keeping a close watch on developments, emphasizing the need for a united and sovereign Syria. The ministry has advocated for a peaceful Syrian-led political solution that respects the aspirations of all societal sections.

Reports confirm that Syrian rebels have entered Damascus, prompting President Bashar al-Assad to flee the country. Russian authorities have granted Assad and his family asylum, citing humanitarian reasons for this decision. The situation remains a focal point for the international community as rebels take control of key areas.

In light of these events, the Indian MEA has issued a travel advisory urging Indian nationals to avoid Syria. They recommend those currently residing in the country stay in close communication with the Indian Embassy in Damascus for safety guidance and advise precautions for those unable to leave immediately.

(With inputs from agencies.)

