On Tuesday, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy addressed recent media reports regarding the possibility of lowering the draft age for Ukrainians joining the frontline. Zelenskyy emphasized the necessity of prioritizing the training of military personnel over simply drafting younger soldiers. He argued that Ukraine should focus on diminishing Russia's military capabilities while preserving lives.

In a post shared on X, Zelenskyy stated, "Discussions about lowering the draft age should not overshadow the importance of properly equipping and training our brigades. The priority needs to be reducing Russia's military potential and safeguarding lives, rather than increasing our draft numbers."

He expressed gratitude towards French President Emmanuel Macron and U.S. President-elect Donald Trump, highlighting the significance of global unity to ensure a just end to the ongoing war. Zelenskyy met both leaders in Paris during the Notre Dame reopening ceremony on December 7, emphasizing that decisive action is needed to restore international order.

