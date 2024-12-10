UAE's Pursuit of Excellence: Mohammed bin Rashid Awards Celebration

Dubai [UAE], December 10 (ANI/WAM): In a grand ceremony, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE, honoured the recipients of the Mohammed bin Rashid Government Excellence Award 2024. The ceremony also witnessed the presence of prominent UAE leaders, signifying the government's commitment to fostering excellence.

Emphasizing the UAE's culture of outstanding governance, Sheikh Mohammed noted that striving for excellence is integral to the nation's ethos and future vision. He stressed innovation as a necessary component for addressing challenges and exploring opportunities, reiterating that the journey towards excellence is ongoing and crucial for the development of impactful governmental practices.

The awards spotlighted individuals like Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi and Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan for their leadership in transformative projects within the UAE. Federal and institutional entities also received accolades for their visionary approaches in various sectors, underscoring the UAE's pursuit of global leadership and sustainable development.

