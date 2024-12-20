Left Menu

PPP Lawmakers Walkout Amid PIA Privatization Controversy

Pakistan Peoples Party lawmakers staged a walkout from the National Assembly over absent ministers and concerns surrounding the privatization of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA). Only one bid was received, falling below the set minimum price. Concerns were raised over potential fare increases and the PIA CEO position.

The Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) lawmakers dramatically exited the National Assembly, expressing discontent over the absence of government ministers during crucial discussions. This walkout, reported by The Express Tribune, highlighted growing tensions within the assembly as important national issues remained unaddressed.

PPP leader Naveed Qamar underscored apprehensions regarding the reprivatization of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA). He demanded a clear timeline and emphasized the need for improved processes. In response, Federal Minister for Law, Azam Nazeer Tarar, reassured the assembly that PIA would remain largely state-owned, as reported by The Express Tribune.

The contentious privatization bidding process saw only one bid, which fell significantly below the government's minimum threshold. Despite pre-qualifying six entities, only Blue World City participated, offering PKR 10 billion for a 60% stake, while the government sought at least PKR 85 billion. The situation underscores broader challenges in addressing state-owned enterprise reform under an IMF program.

Parliamentary Secretary for Privatization Aasia Ishaque outlined PIA's operational crisis, revealing that only half of the airline's fleet is functional. With 7,300 employees and an annual payroll of PKR 35 billion, the need for substantial reforms was emphasized. MNA Abdul Qadir Patel warned of potential ticket price hikes following privatization.

Criticism of the bidding process came from PPP MNA Mirza Ikhtiar Baig, who urged for professional investor outreach to secure better offers. In the heated session, members also protested the absence of developmental funds, furthering discontent. Eventually, the assembly session adjourned indefinitely amid mounting frustrations.

