India-China Path to Peace: Reaffirming Boundary Framework

India and China have reiterated their commitment to establishing a mutually agreeable resolution to their longstanding boundary disputes. Recent discussions in Beijing led by India’s Ajit Doval and China's Wang Yi focused on maintaining border tranquility and enhancing bilateral cooperation, despite ongoing regional tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-12-2024 17:07 IST | Created: 20-12-2024 17:07 IST
  • India

In a concerted effort to address longstanding boundary issues, India and China have underlined their dedication to creating a 'fair, reasonable, and mutually acceptable' framework for resolution. This was announced by Randhir Jaiswal, the Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson, during a press briefing.

Special Representatives, India's National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi, conducted talks in Beijing aimed at sustaining peace along the border. The meeting, set on the heels of recent discussions between leaders Modi and Xi, underscores a shared responsibility to foster tranquility while exploring an equitable boundary agreement.

Discussions extended to bilateral and global issues with both parties agreeing on the significance of stable India-China relations for regional peace and solidarity. Key subjects included cross-border cooperation and the resumption of the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra. The session marked the first since border tensions flared in 2020, accentuating the commitment to maintaining and promoting peaceful conditions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

