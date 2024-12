India Monitors US Sanctions on Pakistan's Missile Program

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson, Randhir Jaiswal, announced on Friday that India is diligently monitoring developments impacting national security and interests, particularly in response to recent US sanctions targeting Pakistan's ballistic missile program. Jaiswal emphasized India's seriousness in addressing such concerns and readiness to act appropriately.

During a press briefing, Jaiswal reiterated India's position on Pakistan's missile initiatives, underscoring the nation's vigilance toward any activity affecting its security. His remarks followed the US State Department's decision to impose sanctions on four entities linked to Pakistan's missile endeavors, as stated by spokesperson Matthew Miller.

The US Department of State's announcement detailed the designation of the entities involved under Executive Order 13382, aimed at countering weapons of mass destruction proliferation. Among those sanctioned are the National Development Complex and several Karachi-based firms, all implicated in supporting Pakistan's long-range missile development. The US commits to addressing these proliferation threats alongside ongoing dialogues with Pakistan.

(With inputs from agencies.)