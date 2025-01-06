US-India Ties Soar: Historic Meeting Between Modi and Sullivan

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met with US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan on Monday, highlighting the unprecedented growth in the India-US Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership. This collaboration has intensified in sectors such as technology, defense, and space exploration, affirming their mutual commitment to advancing bilateral ties.

Modi expressed enthusiasm for further strengthening these ties, as echoed in his post on social media platform X. He said advancements have been noted not just in technology but also in biotechnology and Artificial Intelligence, underscoring the important relationship between the two democracies.

The visit, marking Sullivan's potential last overseas venture as NSA, also featured discussions with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar. They emphasized the deepening of bilateral and global cooperation. Sullivan stated his belief in a future where American and Indian firms and astronauts collaborate on pioneering technologies and space missions, citing the current partnership's historic significance.

