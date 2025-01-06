Left Menu

US-India Ties Soar: Historic Meeting Between Modi and Sullivan

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan herald advancements in US-India partnerships, emphasizing collaborations in technology, defense, and space. Sullivan, in what may be his final international visit as NSA, praises the progress over the last four years.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-01-2025 21:55 IST | Created: 06-01-2025 21:55 IST
US-India Ties Soar: Historic Meeting Between Modi and Sullivan
PM Modi with US NSA Jake Sullivan (Photo/ X@NarendraModi). Image Credit: ANI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi met with US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan on Monday, highlighting the unprecedented growth in the India-US Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership. This collaboration has intensified in sectors such as technology, defense, and space exploration, affirming their mutual commitment to advancing bilateral ties.

Modi expressed enthusiasm for further strengthening these ties, as echoed in his post on social media platform X. He said advancements have been noted not just in technology but also in biotechnology and Artificial Intelligence, underscoring the important relationship between the two democracies.

The visit, marking Sullivan's potential last overseas venture as NSA, also featured discussions with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar. They emphasized the deepening of bilateral and global cooperation. Sullivan stated his belief in a future where American and Indian firms and astronauts collaborate on pioneering technologies and space missions, citing the current partnership's historic significance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

