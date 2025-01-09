Mystery Deepens: Accused in Nijjar Murder No Longer in Custody
Documents reveal that suspects in the murder of Hardeep Singh Nijjar are no longer in custody. Despite being charged, the accused have been released. Tensions between India and Canada remain high amid accusations and denials over the murder, spurring international attention and speculation about potential links.
- Country:
- Canada
Documents released by British Columbia's Justice Department indicate that the suspects in the murder of NIA-designated terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar are no longer in custody. The detainee status of the accused, listed as 'N' for not in custody, raises questions surrounding their release.
The four men—Karan Brar, Karan Singh, Amandeep Singh, Kamalpreet Singh, and Karanpreet Singh—had been charged with Nijjar's murder and conspiracy by Canadian Police. Initially arrested in May, three were apprehended in Edmonton, while Amandeep Singh faced unrelated charges in Ontario.
India's Ministry of External Affairs asserts that Canada has yet to offer concrete evidence regarding Nijjar's killing or communicate formally about the arrests. Relations between the nations have been fraught after Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau suggested Indian government involvement, claims that India has categorically denied.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Two Palestinian men killed in Israeli airstrike on Tulkarm
Why Palestinian forces are cracking down on Palestinian militants in occupied West Bank
Russia says four killed in Ukrainian attack on Kursk region
Russia says it struck Ukrainian energy facilities that support military factories
By 2030, 60% of new home buyers will be Millennials and Gen Z in India: JLL Report