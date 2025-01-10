Left Menu

India Champions Women-Led Development in Global Policy

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar underscores India's dedication to integrating women-led development into its foreign policy, highlighted at the Pravasi Bharatiya Divas. He emphasizes its role in India's progress towards a 'Viksit Bharat' and its acceptance in international frameworks like the G20.

Updated: 10-01-2025 11:08 IST
EAM Jaishankar delivering opening remarks during the panel discussion (Photo/ X@DrSJaishankar). Image Credit: ANI
  • India

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has reaffirmed India's commitment to advancing women-led development as a core element of its foreign policy agenda. Delivering a speech at the Pravasi Bharatiya Divas panel titled 'Nari Shakti: Celebrating Women's Leadership and Influence', Jaishankar highlighted the integration of women-centric initiatives in India's diplomatic efforts. The minister emphasized the necessity of embedding women into all facets of societal development, underscoring their critical role in India's endeavor to achieve a 'Viksit Bharat' or developed nation status.

Referencing the G20 Summit, Jaishankar noted India's strong advocacy for women-led development, which has now been incorporated into the G20's conceptual framework. He stressed that this focus was also prominent during the Summit of the Future discussions. Furthermore, Jaishankar detailed India's development collaborations, especially with countries in the global south, where numerous projects target gender equality and women's empowerment, anchoring these priorities within the nation's foreign policy.

Jaishankar further elaborated on the symbiotic relationship between women's progression and India's aspiration of a 'Viksit Bharat'. He argued that traditional and historical biases must be addressed to harness the full potential of women's talent, which constitutes half of the societal resource pool. Acknowledging the influence of role models, he advocated for their normalization as a transformative societal trend. In conclusion, Jaishankar asserted that true progress towards a 'Viksit Bharat' lies beyond economic metrics, stressing the importance of addressing human developmental aspects.

The Pravasi Bharatiya Divas Convention remains a pivotal event, connecting the Indian government and its diaspora. The 18th convention, themed 'Diaspora's Contribution to a Viksit Bharat', unfolds in Bhubaneswar, Odisha, from January 8 to 10, drawing participants from over 50 countries to engage in discussions on furthering India's development.

(With inputs from agencies.)

