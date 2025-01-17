Left Menu

New US Consulate to Strengthen Ties in Bengaluru

The US and Indian governments dedicated a new US consulate site in Bengaluru, marking a significant milestone in their diplomatic relationship. This initiative expands US presence and engagement in Karnataka, boosting economic, political, and cultural ties. The consulate enhances collaborations in sectors like technology, space, and commerce.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-01-2025 19:20 IST | Created: 17-01-2025 19:20 IST
New US Consulate to Strengthen Ties in Bengaluru
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, US Ambassador to India, Eric Garcetti and Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar (Image/US Embassy in India) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The United States and India have taken a decisive step in reinforcing their diplomatic ties, unveiling a new US consulate site in Bengaluru. The announcement was made during a joint ceremony with India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and US Ambassador Eric Garcetti in attendance.

This new establishment aims to deepen diplomatic engagements by enhancing collaboration in economic, political, and cultural arenas. The consulate will continue to perform its services initially from Chennai and other US diplomatic posts in India, pending the site's full operational status, the US Embassy stated.

The new consulate is expected to create more robust partnerships between the US and Karnataka, which is already home to about 700 American companies. The initiative also highlights burgeoning collaborations in the space sector, including upcoming joint space missions. State leaders heralded the plans as a testament to the enduring relationship between the two nations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Yellen Criticizes Trump's Proposed Agency as Redundant

Yellen Criticizes Trump's Proposed Agency as Redundant

 Global
2
Argentina Overhauls Anti-Dumping System to Boost Competition

Argentina Overhauls Anti-Dumping System to Boost Competition

 Global
3
Marco Rubio's Diplomatic Venture: A New American Foreign Policy

Marco Rubio's Diplomatic Venture: A New American Foreign Policy

 Global
4
Farewell to a Financial Firestarter: Hindenburg's Final Chapter

Farewell to a Financial Firestarter: Hindenburg's Final Chapter

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New model sheds light on protecting privacy amid rapid advances in AI

Building AI models that make optimal decisions, not just predictions

Building safer digital spaces: Harnessing AI to detect, prevent, and mitigate cyber abuse

Early detection, better outcomes: The AI breakthrough in heart disease prevention

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025