New US Consulate to Strengthen Ties in Bengaluru

The United States and India have taken a decisive step in reinforcing their diplomatic ties, unveiling a new US consulate site in Bengaluru. The announcement was made during a joint ceremony with India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and US Ambassador Eric Garcetti in attendance.

This new establishment aims to deepen diplomatic engagements by enhancing collaboration in economic, political, and cultural arenas. The consulate will continue to perform its services initially from Chennai and other US diplomatic posts in India, pending the site's full operational status, the US Embassy stated.

The new consulate is expected to create more robust partnerships between the US and Karnataka, which is already home to about 700 American companies. The initiative also highlights burgeoning collaborations in the space sector, including upcoming joint space missions. State leaders heralded the plans as a testament to the enduring relationship between the two nations.

(With inputs from agencies.)