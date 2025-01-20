Abu Dhabi Reigns Again: World's Safest City Title for 9th Year

In a remarkable achievement, Abu Dhabi has once again been named the world's safest city, securing the top spot in the 2025 rankings by the international database, Numbeo. This marks the ninth consecutive year that the city has held this title, underscoring its persistent efforts in developing comprehensive security strategies.

Ranking first out of 382 global cities, Abu Dhabi's accolade is a testament to its endeavors to elevate living standards for its citizens, residents, and visitors. The emirate's dedicated approach to safety not only boosts its reputation but also enhances its appeal as a destination.

The proactive stance taken by Abu Dhabi Police in promoting safety and fostering community confidence has been pivotal in achieving this distinction. The city's fortified status as the safest globally reaffirms its attraction to individuals seeking a secure environment for work, study, and residence.

(With inputs from agencies.)