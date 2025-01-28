Left Menu

Madhya Pradesh Eyes Japanese Investment Boom

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav highlighted the state's export achievements to Japan and sought increased Japanese investment at an interactive session in Tokyo. He emphasized Madhya Pradesh's economic growth, favorable policies, and strategic location, and underscored the historic ties between India and Japan.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-01-2025 14:40 IST | Created: 28-01-2025 14:40 IST
Madhya Pradesh Eyes Japanese Investment Boom
Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Japan

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has announced that the state exported goods worth USD 92.8 million to Japan in 2023-24, expressing optimism for significant investments from Japan into Madhya Pradesh. During an interactive session in Tokyo, Yadav highlighted India's economic strides under Prime Minister Narendra Modi and praised Japan's historic resilience.

Yadav spoke about the robust trade ties between Japan and Madhya Pradesh, noting Japan's rich history from ancient to modern times. He acknowledged India's Ambassador to Japan, Sibi George, for fostering business connections and detailed the state's policy reforms aimed at attracting Japanese investment.

The Chief Minister outlined key sectors ripe for collaboration, such as skill development, renewable energy, textiles, and tourism. Yadav emphasized Madhya Pradesh's strategic location and growth potential, inviting Japanese industries to explore investment opportunities ahead of the Global Investors Summit in Bhopal.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Retaliation Ramp Up: Trump's Tariffs on Colombia

Retaliation Ramp Up: Trump's Tariffs on Colombia

 Global
2
Trump and Starmer Plan Meeting Amidst High-Stakes UK Financial Moves

Trump and Starmer Plan Meeting Amidst High-Stakes UK Financial Moves

 Global
3
Tragedy in the Skies: Inside the Jeju Air Disaster at Muan Airport

Tragedy in the Skies: Inside the Jeju Air Disaster at Muan Airport

 Global
4
Irish Consumer Sentiment Hits Six-Month High Despite Macroeconomic Concerns

Irish Consumer Sentiment Hits Six-Month High Despite Macroeconomic Concerns

 Ireland

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Housing Subsidy Struggles: Refugee Relief and Social Tensions in Jordan

Global Energy Cooperation: Harnessing the Power of Cross-Border Electricity

Transforming Public Energy Use: Mobilizing Commercial Financing for Sustainability

Empowering Women-Led Firms: Ending Financial Bias for Inclusive Development

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025