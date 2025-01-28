Madhya Pradesh Eyes Japanese Investment Boom

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has announced that the state exported goods worth USD 92.8 million to Japan in 2023-24, expressing optimism for significant investments from Japan into Madhya Pradesh. During an interactive session in Tokyo, Yadav highlighted India's economic strides under Prime Minister Narendra Modi and praised Japan's historic resilience.

Yadav spoke about the robust trade ties between Japan and Madhya Pradesh, noting Japan's rich history from ancient to modern times. He acknowledged India's Ambassador to Japan, Sibi George, for fostering business connections and detailed the state's policy reforms aimed at attracting Japanese investment.

The Chief Minister outlined key sectors ripe for collaboration, such as skill development, renewable energy, textiles, and tourism. Yadav emphasized Madhya Pradesh's strategic location and growth potential, inviting Japanese industries to explore investment opportunities ahead of the Global Investors Summit in Bhopal.

