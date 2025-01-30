Left Menu

PTI Declares Black Day Over Alleged Election 'Theft'

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) plans to observe Black Day on February 8, protesting against the alleged stolen mandate in the previous year's elections. PTI has applied for a permit to hold a gathering at Minar-i-Pakistan. Criticism towards the current government's governance and accusations follow.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-01-2025 15:05 IST | Created: 30-01-2025 15:05 IST
PTI Declares Black Day Over Alleged Election 'Theft'
Representative Image (Photo Credit: Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has declared February 8 as Black Day, protesting what it claims as a stolen mandate in last year's elections, Dawn reports. A public gathering is planned at Minar-i-Pakistan, subject to permission from Lahore's deputy commissioner.

PTI's Punjab chief party organiser, Aliya Hamza, highlighted the party's right to political assembly, as per constitutional guarantees. She stressed the necessity of maintaining this fundamental democratic right according to Article 16.

Opposition leader Malik Ahmad Khan Bhachar lashed out at the Punjab government, led by Maryam Nawaz, accusing it of fascistic measures. Bhachar emphasized PTI's determination to hold the event, despite obstacles, and criticized the handling of economic and governance issues.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Administration Offers Buyouts to Shrink Federal Workforce

Trump Administration Offers Buyouts to Shrink Federal Workforce

 Global
2
Congo Conflict: UN Calls for Action Amid Rising Tensions

Congo Conflict: UN Calls for Action Amid Rising Tensions

 Global
3
Judicial Intervention Temporarily Halts Trump's Funding Freeze

Judicial Intervention Temporarily Halts Trump's Funding Freeze

 United States
4
Rubio Grants 90-Day Humanitarian Aid Waiver Amidst Aid Review

Rubio Grants 90-Day Humanitarian Aid Waiver Amidst Aid Review

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Urban Carbon: A New Era in Near-Real-Time Emissions Monitoring

Bangladesh’s Fish Supply at Risk as Climate Change Drives Salinity Increases

How Mass Exodus is Reshaping Venezuela’s Economy and Political Landscape

Access-Oriented Licensing: A Path to Affordable Health Technologies for All

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025