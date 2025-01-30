PTI Declares Black Day Over Alleged Election 'Theft'

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has declared February 8 as Black Day, protesting what it claims as a stolen mandate in last year's elections, Dawn reports. A public gathering is planned at Minar-i-Pakistan, subject to permission from Lahore's deputy commissioner.

PTI's Punjab chief party organiser, Aliya Hamza, highlighted the party's right to political assembly, as per constitutional guarantees. She stressed the necessity of maintaining this fundamental democratic right according to Article 16.

Opposition leader Malik Ahmad Khan Bhachar lashed out at the Punjab government, led by Maryam Nawaz, accusing it of fascistic measures. Bhachar emphasized PTI's determination to hold the event, despite obstacles, and criticized the handling of economic and governance issues.

(With inputs from agencies.)