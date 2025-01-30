Thai Lawyer Fights for Release of Uyghur Detainees

In a bold move, Thai attorney Chuchart Kanpai has filed a petition for the release of 42 Uyghur men who have been detained in Thailand for more than ten years on immigration charges. Originally escaping alleged persecution in China, these men, members of the predominantly Muslim Uyghur community from China's Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region, have languished in Thai detention since 2013.

Chuchart's appeal, lodged last Thursday, underscores the unlawfulness of their prolonged detention. He argues that the Uyghurs have already completed their sentences. This petition comes amidst mounting fears from human rights organizations about their potential deportation to China, where they face dire risks of torture and other rights violations, as highlighted by Radio Free Asia (RFA).

Despite claims from advocacy group Justice for All that Thai authorities have pushed the detainees towards paperwork indicative of impending deportation, a Thai government official has refuted these allegations, asserting Thailand's stance against deportation. However, international attention intensifies as UN experts and advocates demand assurance the detainees won't be repatriated, thus facing oppression in China — accusations the Chinese government denies. The case is slated for a Thai court hearing on February 17, with testimonies expected from organizations like the World Uyghur Congress.

(With inputs from agencies.)