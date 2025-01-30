Left Menu

Thai Lawyer Fights for Release of Uyghur Detainees

Chuchart Kanpai, a Thai lawyer, seeks the release of 42 Uyghur men detained for over a decade in Thailand. Arrested in 2013 on immigration charges, they're at risk of deportation to China, where persecution looms. Thai authorities deny deportation plans, while UN experts call for non-repatriation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-01-2025 19:39 IST | Created: 30-01-2025 19:39 IST
Thai Lawyer Fights for Release of Uyghur Detainees
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Thailand

In a bold move, Thai attorney Chuchart Kanpai has filed a petition for the release of 42 Uyghur men who have been detained in Thailand for more than ten years on immigration charges. Originally escaping alleged persecution in China, these men, members of the predominantly Muslim Uyghur community from China's Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region, have languished in Thai detention since 2013.

Chuchart's appeal, lodged last Thursday, underscores the unlawfulness of their prolonged detention. He argues that the Uyghurs have already completed their sentences. This petition comes amidst mounting fears from human rights organizations about their potential deportation to China, where they face dire risks of torture and other rights violations, as highlighted by Radio Free Asia (RFA).

Despite claims from advocacy group Justice for All that Thai authorities have pushed the detainees towards paperwork indicative of impending deportation, a Thai government official has refuted these allegations, asserting Thailand's stance against deportation. However, international attention intensifies as UN experts and advocates demand assurance the detainees won't be repatriated, thus facing oppression in China — accusations the Chinese government denies. The case is slated for a Thai court hearing on February 17, with testimonies expected from organizations like the World Uyghur Congress.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Administration Offers Buyouts to Shrink Federal Workforce

Trump Administration Offers Buyouts to Shrink Federal Workforce

 Global
2
Congo Conflict: UN Calls for Action Amid Rising Tensions

Congo Conflict: UN Calls for Action Amid Rising Tensions

 Global
3
Judicial Intervention Temporarily Halts Trump's Funding Freeze

Judicial Intervention Temporarily Halts Trump's Funding Freeze

 United States
4
Rubio Grants 90-Day Humanitarian Aid Waiver Amidst Aid Review

Rubio Grants 90-Day Humanitarian Aid Waiver Amidst Aid Review

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI drives breakthroughs in early detection of cervical cancer

AI’s legal limit: Why machines can’t deliver justice

AI won’t take over, but it will take us somewhere unexpected

Do language barriers undermine AI’s role in global health communication?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025