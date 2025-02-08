Pakistan Government Extends Olive Branch to PTI Amid Political Standoff

In a bid to ease ongoing political tensions, Pakistan's federal government has once again extended an offer for dialogue to the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), signaling an openness to mediated discussions. This decision was highlighted by National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, who confirmed to reporters at the Punjab Assembly that dialogue remains on the table, and the committee established for negotiations is yet to be dissolved.

Sadiq pointed out that the responsibility lies with the PTI to seek internal approval for government engagement, emphasizing that communication channels have remained unbroken despite the political rifts. Describing PTI's founder as a 'tough man,' Sadiq acknowledged the complexities involved in reviving talks.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif recently reiterated the government's willingness to engage with PTI, offering to form a parliamentary body to address grievances over the investigations of incidents and past elections. However, PTI remains steadfast, rejecting this proposal and maintaining demands for the release of 'political prisoners.' While the government's stance remains one of conciliation, expressions of refusal from PTI cast uncertainties on future negotiations.

