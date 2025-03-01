Bridging Nations: India's Constructive Pathway in Nepal

In a significant stride towards enhanced bilateral cooperation, a newly constructed bridge, funded by India's 'Nepal-India Development Cooperation,' was inaugurated in Birgunj, Nepal. The infrastructure project, part of a larger community development initiative, is strategically positioned over the Bangari River in Nepal's Bara district's Bhaluhi-Bharwalia-8 area.

The inauguration was jointly conducted by India's Consulate General, Veerganj, Devi Sahay Meena, along with Superintendent Engineer Shubharaj Nyopan from Kathmandu's Federal Road Supervision and Monitoring Office. Meena highlighted the bridge's role in improving local livelihoods and facilitating smoother traffic, emphasizing its design caters to the community's specific needs.

The bridge, a crucial connection for villages like Bhaluhi-Bharwalia and Pheta to the Birgunj metropolis, cost Nepali Rupees (NRs) 1.96 crore to complete. This initiative is among 563 projects India has embarked on in Nepal since 2003, underlining a robust developmental partnership that enhances health, education, and connectivity across the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)